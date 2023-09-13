BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR Cup Series star Kevin Harvick will make an appearance at an area Food City ahead of his final run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Ford, will be at the Piney Flats Food City (6681 Bristol Hwy) on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

According to Food City, autographs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first 120 people to obtain a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Piney Flats store beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Harvick plans to retire after the 2023 NASCAR season. The 2014 Cup Series champion has racked up 60 wins, including three at Bristol, over his 23-year career in NASCAR’s top series.

Food City also announced that Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will make an appearance at the Volunteer Parkway Food City (1430 Volunteer Parkway) in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday at noon. Autographs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first 100 people to get wristbands, which will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m.

Two-time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano will also be at the Blountville Food City (1921 Highway 394) on Friday.

Racing gets underway at Bristol on Thursday with the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race at 6 p.m. followed by the UNOH 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at 9 p.m. The Food City Xfinity Series will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hit the track Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at 7:30 p.m.