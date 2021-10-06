Kenny and Sydney race in the Thunder Valley celebrity drag races

Bristol, TN — (Sydney) “Look who I’m about to race here look who’s in the next car it’s Mr. Kenny Hawkins who is about to lose. (Kenny) Let me get serious and turn my hat backward…(Sydney) A little more there you go now I’m ready (laughter). Uh, Kenny.”

Sydney Kessler from the morning show and I had a grudge match at the Bristol Dragway during the Thunder Valley Nationals celebrity races this morning and while I beat her here in practice she did a lot better than me in the actual event.

Don’t forget the Thunder Valley Nationals will be in town next weekend and there are still good tickets available.