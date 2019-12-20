Junior Johnson, NASCAR legend, dead at 88

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 13: NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson laughs during NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on October 13, 2010 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

(AP) — Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88.

NASCAR announced the death of Johnson, the winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner. He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

“From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit,” NASCAR Chairman Jim France said. “He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of (sponsor) Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has.

“The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 21: NASCAR legend Junior Johnson looks on prior to the NASCAR Legends UARA Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 21, 2009 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 1962, file photo, Junior Johnson, center, of Ronda, N.C., poses in Victory Lane with his sister, right, and Ginger Pointevint, Miss Sun Fun U.S.A., as man dressed as a Confederate soldier holds a Confederate flag, after Johnson won the 13th Annual Southern 500 auto race at the Darlington International Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR backed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s call this week to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in the wake of the Charleston church massacre. Though NASCAR now bars the use of the flag in any “official capacity,” they are as easy to find at NASCAR races as cutoff jeans, cowboy hats, and beer. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock, File)

Junior Johnson of Ronda, N.C., winner of the 13th Annual Southern 500 at the Darlington (S.C.) International Raceway on Sept. 3, 1962, receives kisses from Miss Ginger Pointevint, Miss Sun Fun U.S.A., left, and Miss Joyce Brown, Miss Southern 500. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES) In this photo provided by GM Racing, NASCAR legend and former Chevrolet Impala race driver Junior Johnson (L) and current NASCAR Nextel Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson pose with the #48 Lowe’s/Kobalt Impala SS at Bristol Motor Speedway prior to the start of the first Car of Tomorrow race March 25, 2007 in Bristol, Tennessee. The Impala is returning to the NASCAR circuit and will run 16 races on the 2007 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series. (Photo by Dorsey Patrick/GM Racing via Getty Images)

Former driver and crew chief Junior Johnson makes his way through the garage area during practice for the Food City 500 NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee Friday, March 20, 2009.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former NASCAR driver Junior Johnson, left, signs autographs for a fan at Bristol Motor Speedway before the start of the NASCAR auto racing Irwin Tools Night Race on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010 in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

FILE – In this May 4, 1978, file photo, driver Cale Yarborough, left, and his team owner, former driver Junior Johnson, watch competitors in qualifying for the NASCAR Winston 500 auto race at Alabama International Motor Speedway in Talladega, Ala. Johnson, who won 50 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver and 132 as an owner and was part of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 88. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this June 3, 1964, file photo, Junior Johnson peers from his car after winning the pole position for the Dixie 400 stock car race at Atlanta International Raceway in Atlanta. Johnson, who won 50 NASCAR Cup Series races as a driver and 132 as an owner and was part of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, has died at 88. (AP Photo/File)

A native of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Johnson was named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998 after a 14-year career that ended in 1966 and included a win in the 1960 Daytona 500. He honed his driving skills running moonshine through the North Carolina hills, a crime for which he received a federal conviction in 1956 and a full presidential pardon in 1986 from President Ronald Reagan.

His was first immortalized by Wolfe in 1965 and later in a 1973 movie adaptation starring Jeff Bridges.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of @NASCARHall inductee Junior Johnson. Johnson was a part of 22 wins at BMS, 21 as a car owner and 1 as a driver. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfV2DdSu9p — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) December 20, 2019

As a car owner for drivers that included Waltrip, Yarborough, Bill Elliott and Terry Labonte, Johnson claimed six Cup championships. His last race win as an owner was the 1994 Southern 500 with Elliott.

Waltrip said he grew up only dreaming of one day meeting Johnson, but surpassed that by getting to drive for his hero.

“He became my boss and made me a champion, I loved that man, God Bless Jr and his family. You were the greatest!” Waltrip said on Twitter.

Johnson is also credited with bringing the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to NASCAR, which then led to Winston sponsoring its premier series from 1971-2003.

Johnson is survived by wife Lisa, daughter Meredith and son Robert Glenn Johnson III.

“The Last American Hero is gone and so leaves a huge dent in NASCAR racing. Junior Johnson was one of American sports’ great characters and one of the best racer and car owners ever. His mountain man drawl and tricks were legendary,” former race promoter Humpy Wheeler said. “He’ll go down as one of racing’s great ticket sellers.”