BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series took center stage at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

Despite it being a damp, chilly night, the skies were clear for the green flag, which saw Zane Smith and Ty Majewski start on the front row. However, defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano would capture the lead just three laps into the race.

The first caution flag come out on the ninth lap, as Mason Massey got loose between the first two turns and collected a handful of cars.

“Yeah, I’m not really sure it looked like 33 lost it and then me and Taylor [Gray] just had nowhere to go,” Driver of the No. 20 Alpha Prime Chevy Stefan Parsons said.

“It’s just the dirt for you,” Gray. “Whenever you’re committed to one lane, you can’t really just make an abrupt change like you could on a concrete track. You know, when we come here later in the year.”

No one could chase down Logano for nearly the entire race, as the rolled into Stage 1 and Stage 2 victories with relative ease.

Just before the start of the Final Stage, when Parker Kligerman’s Food Country USA truck smacked hard into the wall and ended his race.

“We went three wide up through [Turns] 3 and 4 with the 99 of Ben Rhodes and the 23 of Enfinger and Ben just came up the track like we weren’t there,” Kligerman said. “Knocked us into the 23 and a cut down the right front and we hit the wall and broke the right front suspension.”

“Ben should be better than that,” he continued. “He’s a champion, but I don’t know the guy just does it so often. He races people like that all the time. And I really don’t have a problem with a lot of people, but for some reason he’s one of those that I just don’t get along with.”

There were still more cautions to come in the Final Stage, including with 22 laps to go when Rhodes slipped around Turn 2 and bumped a handful of cars down the track.

None of it truly mattered, however, as Logano was too fast to catch on his way to victory.

“I didn’t get to race anybody tonight, which is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “I guess. “At the same time, the hope was to learn a lot. But, we had such a dominant race truck that I just was able to be in the lead and drive away most of the night.”

It is just Logano’s second Truck Series race win in his career.

Ty Majeski finished in second place, while William Byron, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger rounded out the Top 5.

Logano will have a chance to sweep the weekend in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, in which he will start 12th.

Green Flag is scheduled for 7 p.m.