DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR has revealed the 2023 schedules for its top three series, including the dates the for the spring and fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Food City Dirt Race is set for Easter Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.
Just like this year, both events will be night races. The spring race will be on dirt while the fall race will take place on concrete. The fall race will continue to be part of the NASCAR Playoffs schedule.
“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race in April and once again welcome the championship drama of the NASCAR Playoffs in September for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a release. “We all know what kind of intensity Bristol brings when the lights are turned on, so we are excited that both of our Cup races will once again be contested at night in 2023.”
The 2023 Cup Series season will once again kick off with the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.
NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race is set for May 21 at North Wilkesboro, marking the track’s first Cup race since 1996.
Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hit the streets of the Windy City for the Chicago Street Race on July 1–2.
The 2023 Cup Series season will conclude on Nov. 5 with the championship race at Phoenix.
Here are the full Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series schedules (playoff races in bold):
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)
2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 25
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 11
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 15
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 22
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 29
|Dover
|Saturday, May 13
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|Portland
|Saturday, June 10
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago Street Race
|Saturday, July 8
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 15
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Road America
|Saturday, August 5
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 12
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 19
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 25
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 2
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 9
|Kansas
|Friday, September 15
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas
|Saturday, October 7
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 14
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 28
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 4
|Phoenix (Championship)
2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, February 17
|Daytona
|Friday, March 3
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Texas
|Saturday, April 8
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, April 14
|Martinsville
|Saturday, May 6
|Kansas
|Friday, May 12
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 20
|North Wilkesboro
|Friday, May 26
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Friday, June 23
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 8
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Richmond
|Friday, August 11
|Lucas Oil IRP
|Sunday, August 27
|Milwaukee
|Friday, September 8
|Kansas
|Thursday, September 14
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 30
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Friday, November 3
|Phoenix (Championship)