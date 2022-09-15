DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR has revealed the 2023 schedules for its top three series, including the dates the for the spring and fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Food City Dirt Race is set for Easter Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Just like this year, both events will be night races. The spring race will be on dirt while the fall race will take place on concrete. The fall race will continue to be part of the NASCAR Playoffs schedule.

“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race in April and once again welcome the championship drama of the NASCAR Playoffs in September for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a release. “We all know what kind of intensity Bristol brings when the lights are turned on, so we are excited that both of our Cup races will once again be contested at night in 2023.”

The 2023 Cup Series season will once again kick off with the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.

NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race is set for May 21 at North Wilkesboro, marking the track’s first Cup race since 1996.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hit the streets of the Windy City for the Chicago Street Race on July 1–2.

The 2023 Cup Series season will conclude on Nov. 5 with the championship race at Phoenix.

Here are the full Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series schedules (playoff races in bold):

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

DateRace / Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington
Sunday, September 10Kansas
Saturday, September 16Bristol
Sunday, September 24Texas
Sunday, October 1Talladega
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 29Martinsville
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

DateRace / Track
Saturday, February 18Daytona
Saturday, February 25Auto Club
Saturday, March 4Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11Phoenix
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Richmond
Saturday, April 15Martinsville
Saturday, April 22Talladega
Saturday, April 29Dover
Saturday, May 13Darlington
Saturday, May 27Charlotte
Saturday, June 3Portland
Saturday, June 10Sonoma
Saturday, June 24Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8Atlanta
Saturday, July 15New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Road America
Saturday, August 5Michigan
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25Daytona
Saturday, September 2Darlington
Saturday, September 9Kansas
Friday, September 15Bristol
Saturday, September 23Texas
Saturday, October 7Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 14Las Vegas
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 28Martinsville
Saturday, November 4Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

DateRace / Track
Friday, February 17Daytona
Friday, March 3Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Texas
Saturday, April 8Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14Martinsville
Saturday, May 6Kansas
Friday, May 12Darlington
Saturday, May 20North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26Charlotte
Saturday, June 3World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Richmond
Friday, August 11Lucas Oil IRP
Sunday, August 27Milwaukee
Friday, September 8Kansas
Thursday, September 14Bristol
Saturday, September 30Talladega
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami
Friday, November 3Phoenix (Championship)