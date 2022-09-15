DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR has revealed the 2023 schedules for its top three series, including the dates the for the spring and fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Food City Dirt Race is set for Easter Sunday, April 9, and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Just like this year, both events will be night races. The spring race will be on dirt while the fall race will take place on concrete. The fall race will continue to be part of the NASCAR Playoffs schedule.

“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race in April and once again welcome the championship drama of the NASCAR Playoffs in September for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a release. “We all know what kind of intensity Bristol brings when the lights are turned on, so we are excited that both of our Cup races will once again be contested at night in 2023.”

The 2023 Cup Series season will once again kick off with the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.

NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race is set for May 21 at North Wilkesboro, marking the track’s first Cup race since 1996.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hit the streets of the Windy City for the Chicago Street Race on July 1–2.

The 2023 Cup Series season will conclude on Nov. 5 with the championship race at Phoenix.

Here are the full Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series schedules (playoff races in bold):

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington Sunday, September 10 Kansas Saturday, September 16 Bristol Sunday, September 24 Texas Sunday, October 1 Talladega Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Sunday, October 29 Martinsville Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 18 Daytona Saturday, February 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen Friday, August 25 Daytona Saturday, September 2 Darlington Saturday, September 9 Kansas Friday, September 15 Bristol Saturday, September 23 Texas Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami Saturday, October 28 Martinsville Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Schedule