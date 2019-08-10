Harvick, Blaney to make appearances at local Food City stores

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney will make appearances at two local Food City locations on race week.

Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Body Armor Team Penske Ford, will be at the Food City on Volunteer Parkway (1430 Volunteer Parkway) in Bristol from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday August, 15.

Autographs will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis to the first 125 people to pick up a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Food City at 5 p.m. that day.

Blaney’s show car will be on-site from 4 to 7 p.m.

Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang, will at the Food City on Hwy 394 (1921 Highway 394) in Blountville on Saturday, August 17 at 10 a.m.

Autographs will be available to the first 100 people to obtain wristbands, which will be distributed at 8 a.m.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will take place Saturday, August 17.

