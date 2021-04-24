Gravel makes a clean sweep in the World of Outlaws Friday night race

Bristol, TN — The excitement and anticipation finally came to a head at Bristol Motor Speedway when the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and World of Outlaws turned some fast laps on the famed Tennessee half-mile. But no one faster than David Gravel who set a new track record of 13.672 seconds…A record that stood for 20 years.

NASCAR driver #57 Kyle Larson started just outside of the top 10 and the Cup Series star finished sixth…

As this race went on not only was it getting harder to see Larson and the rest of the field, but the fans as well, dust was everywhere….

But one man who had no problem getting around the track this afternoon was Gravel…He set the track record in qualifying, won the Heat and Fast Pass Dash and he’ll complete the sweep by nabbing the checkered flag and the 10-thousand dollar prize…This was his 60th win…