BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – As race fans gear up for the Food City 300 and Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway’s general manager broke news regarding 2024’s spring race at the track.

Photo: A Food City 500 logo provided by Bristol Motor Speedway during Friday’s announcement of the spring 2024 race.

“As the motorsports world focuses on America’s Night Race tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World’s Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024,” BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell stated Friday.

After three years of a dirt race at BMS, the spring race will take place on a concrete oval.

“We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ’90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era,” Caldwell stated. “We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”