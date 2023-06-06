Bristol, TN — The “Thunder” will return to the valley this weekend for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at the Bristol Dragway, marking the first time it hasn’t been on fathers day in a while.

Doubt that will make a difference with Funny car driver Ron Capps, the reigning Funny Car race winner in Bristol and back-to-back world champion as well. Capps’ six career wins at Thunder Valley are the most in the Funny Car ranks and tied for the most in Bristol Dragway history….The defending world champ will be racing for his first win in 2023 against a loaded field that includes points leader Matt Hagan.

“I have won 6 times in Bristol. It’s always been really good to me for whatever reason. I love going there. So I think I hope I should say we can have another another great weekend and we need it because this is going to be epic Friday and Saturday. And then you’ve got to go to bed and wake up and and wake up to a Bristol driveway. Sun on top of it. So it’s going to be one of the coolest weekends. I think us drivers are going to have a long time and then.”

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9