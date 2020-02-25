Funeral held for local racer Paul Shull

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A funeral was held Tuesday for longtime local race car driver and team owner Paul Shull.

Shull was involved in local racing for 50 years.

Fellow racers and friends gathered at the Kingsport Speedway to honor his legacy.

“He loved it at the track,” said Royce Peters, who raced for Shull. “Anytime we had the opportunity to come down here and practice or test or just anytime the track had anything going on at all, you could count on Paul Shull being here.”

Shull logged more than 200 wins at Kingsport Speedway.