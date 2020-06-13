Friday night heat returned to the “concrete jungle” in Kingsport

Kingsport, TN — We’ll get things kicked off in the mod-4 feature Kevin Canter, who captured the checked on opening night, once again cruises into victory lane.

Moving to the pure street class another racer who’s been holding his own at Kingsport is Tony Dockery the 0-5 car has no problem taking the top spot

Well, make our way to the late models which was filled with drama barely out of turn one on the first lap and wayne hale gets taken out of first place by getting rear-ended and takes a couple of shots as he comes to a stop.

Then Kris Vandyke takes over and shuts down the rest of the pack snagging the checkered flag and taking the prize for a victory lap.

The sportsman feature was a dog fight down to the wire between Derek Lane and Kyle Barnes trade some paint in the final turn, but lane edges the double zero car for the victory.