Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip in Bristol to open a new brewery

Bristol, VA — The Bristol Night Race is just 23 days away, but racing legend Michael Waltrip was already in Bristol tonight, but this time he wasn’t taking laps at the Last Great Coliseum…but rather his New Brewery

This idea was born back in 2018 between Waltrip and a couple of his buddies, who met out west and thought it would be a good idea to make their own beer

This dream finally became a reality tonight with the opening of the two-level taproom that is everything a NASCAR and beer fan would love

Aside from numerous different beers, the venue features a food menu that was built by award-winning chefs

Waltrip is no stranger to Bristol and he knew it would be a perfect spot to showcase his beer.

“Well when you walk around town, you see a big portrait of Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and the country music is thriving here. Great acts and shows coming to venues downtown and State Street is really cool and I like being here. I’ve always enjoyed Bristol, when I was a kid if you could win a race at Bristol is about the coolest thing ever.”