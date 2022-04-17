BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR’s top series returns to The Last Great Colosseum on Easter Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race.

Not only will it mark the new Next Gen car’s debut on dirt, it will also be the first time the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway is held on dirt and at night. The last time the Cup Series raced on Easter Sunday: March 26, 1989 at Richmond.

Last year’s Food City Dirt Race was the first time the NASCAR Cup Series competed on dirt in over a half-century. Joey Logano took the checkered flag over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by just half a second.

The starting order for Sunday’s race was decided through four 15-lap qualifying races Saturday evening. Cole Custer took the pole in his No. 41, winning his first career Cup Series pole.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday night’s race:

Race: Food City Dirt Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, April 17

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: FOX, 6 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 125 miles (250 laps)

–Stage 1 ends on Lap 75

–Stage 2 ends on Lap 150

Starting Lineup: