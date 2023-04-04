BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR returns to Bristol this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race and Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

Just like last year, the Bristol spring race will once again take place on dirt on Easter night.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Food City Dirt Race after Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick wrecked on the final lap.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race:

Food City Dirt Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, Tennessee

When: Sunday, April 9 (Easter)

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 125 miles, 250 laps (Stages: 75 laps / 75 laps / 100 laps)

Tickets: Food City Dirt Race | Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Schedule

Thursday, April 6

3 p.m. — Kyle Larson’s Dirt Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap)

Friday, April 7

Noon — BMS Fan Zone, Fan Midway, and Kids Zone open

1:30 p.m. — Tanner and Taylor Gray (Truck Series) Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

2:30 p.m. — Matt DiBenedetto Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3 p.m. — Tyler Ankrum Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:15 p.m. — Lawless Alan and Carson Hocevar Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:45 p.m. — Nick Sanchez Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

4:30 p.m. — Richard Petty Q&A and PVA announcement, Food City Fan Zone Stage

5 p.m. — Spectator gates open

5:35 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice

6:35 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice

8:02 p.m. to 8:27 p.m. — Final Truck Series practice

8:30 p.m. to 8:57 p.m. — Final Cup Series practice

Saturday, April 8

Noon — BMS Fan Zone, Fan Midway, and Kids Zone open

Noon — Chad Finchum Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

1 p.m. — BMS parking lots open

1:30 p.m. — Chase Purdy Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

1:45 p.m. — Navy Ceremonial Guard, Food City Fan Zone Stage

2 p.m. — Navy Band, Food City Fan Zone Stage

2 p.m. — Globe of Death motorcycle show, Fan Zone and Fan Midway

2:15 p.m. — BMX Stunt Show, Fan Zone

3 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities memorabilia auction, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:45 p.m. — Tyler Reddick Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

4 p.m. — AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

4 p.m. — Spectator gates open

4 p.m. — Globe of Death motorcycle show and BMX stunt show, Fan Zone

4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying races (4 races, 15 laps each)

6 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying races (4 races, 15 laps each)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m. — Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

10 p.m. — SPANK concert (80s cover band), Food City Fan Zone Stage

Sunday, April 9

Noon — BMS Fan Zone, Fan Midway, and Kids Zone open

12:30 p.m. — Mark from Moonshiners, Food City Fan Zone Stage

1 p.m. — BMS parking lots open

1 p.m. — Chase Briscoe Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

1:15 p.m. — Navy ceremonial guard, Food City Fan Zone Stage

1:20 p.m. — Navy Band, Food City Fan Zone Stage

2 p.m. — Globe of Death motorcycle show and BMX student team show, Fan Zone

2 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities memorabilia auction, Food City Fan Zone stage

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay Revival Show with John Roberts and Kenny Wallace, Food City Fan Zone stage

2:30 p.m. — Corey LaJoie and Marcus Smith Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

2:45 p.m. — Jonathan Davenport Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3 p.m. — Christopher Bell Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:15 p.m. — Kyle Larson Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:30 p.m. — Austin Dillon Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:45 p.m. — Kyle Busch Q&A, Food City Fan Zone Stage

4 p.m. — Globe of Death motorcycle show and BMX stunt team show, Fan Zone

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Easter Celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham, and Cory Asbury, Fan Midway

4:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open

6:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

7 p.m. — Food City Dirt Race

