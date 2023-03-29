KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown to the 2023 Food City Dirt Race weekend is on. Only one more race this weekend in Richmond separates the NASCAR world from descending on Thunder Valley.

On Wednesday in Knoxville, racecar drivers, past and present, expressed their excitement to hit the track at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

“Every time you walk into the coliseum – it’s a sight to be seen – for sure,” driver of the No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Chevy truck Christian Eckes said.

That sight is a bit different now than when Eckes was growing up watching the sport, as Bristol Motor Speedway has laid down the dirt for a third-straight spring.

It has been a near-perfect start to the season for Eckes, who wasted no time with his new team and earned a win at Atlanta in early March.

“It mean a lot for sure – it’s what I came here to do,” he said, “build it into a winning organization and eventually a championship organization.”

Bristol will be a bigger challenge for the New York native, as dirt has not been Eckes’ strong suit. But, he’s ready to put in the work to try and earn a second win on this young season.

“It’s really tough,” he said. “There are so many elements that you don’t think about going in … it’s really complicated, but I’ll do a lot of studying over the next few weeks to get better at it.”

On the Cup Series side of things, Jonathan Davenport will be making his debut on Easter Sunday.

“It’s always been a dream of mine – I could dream it, but I didn’t know that I could actually turn it into reality,” he said.

The three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion has dozens of career wins on the clay – but never in a Cup Series car. Next weekend, Davenport will hop in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the very first time.

“The style of racing is going to be totally different than I’m used to,” he said. “I’m basically getting put on dirt – but nothing else is comparable.”

Davenport says he’s been too busy to be nervous, but he’s sure those nerves will come. However, his pedigree and success on Bristol dirt in previous years will give him something to hold on to.

“I’ll take that confidence in there,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m rolling into the World 100 with my No. 49 Longhorn, but I’m still me. I’ve still got to take that confidence with me or there ain’t no use to unloading.”

Former Cup Series Driver and Knoxville entrepreneur, Trevor Bayne, was also in attendance Wednesday. He told News Channel 11 that he never thought he’d see dirt laid down on the Bullring.

“I thought they were a little bit crazy,” he said. “Teams have figured it out, they still put on a great race and I look forward to watching it.”

And Bayne isn’t the only one ready to see the racing action.

“It’s what we work for year-round,” Bristol Motor Speedway general manager Jerry Caldwell said. “We work to host these fans that come in from all over the world … It’s really special and we’re honored to be able to host [this race] for our sport and for all these fans. Can’t wait to see it.”

The Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is set for Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. The Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is slated for Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m.