FBI: No hate crime committed in Talladega noose incident

The car of Bubba Wallace (43) is prepped on pit row prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The FBI says no federal hate crime was committed and no charges will be filed regarding a noose that was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to the FBI, the object in Wallace’s garage stall had been there since at least October 2019, but the stall wasn’t assigned to him until last week, ahead of Monday’s GEICO 500.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a joint statement Tuesday.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,” the statement continued. “We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Wallace — the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series — encouraged NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which it did about two weeks ago. That decision has sparked criticism by some fans of the sport.

In a statement Tuesday, NASCAR said photographic evidence confirmed that the object was a garage door pull rope that had been in place for months.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”