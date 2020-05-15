Fans make new plans for race weekend as BMS blocks spectators for Food City 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Food City 500 will look different this year.

“It’s a bummer, it is, but the opportunity that we at least get to see it on television and we still get to root for our favorite drivers that to me is gonna be really really awesome and really really fun,” Alex Smith said.

Bristol Motor Speedway returns to action May 30 and 31, but fans will not be able to attend the races.

“It’s the bittersweet part of this, we’re excited to be able to host racing but we’re gonna miss all those fans who aren’t here,” Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell said.

Which means those fans have to make other plans.

“I’ll probably be kicked back in my recliner with an ice cold Dr Pepper and just enjoying it like I would if they weren’t at Bristol,” Smith said.

Smith, Johnson City, goes to both Bristol races every year so this is an adjustment for him.

“It is gonna be weird I haven’t seen Bristol on television in almost 10 years so going back to watching it on television again is definitely going to be a strange feat,” Smith said.

Of course, there are some perks to that.

“Probably be just a little bit more comfortable there’ll be a little bit less of a crowd and we’ll be able to eat for free rather than paying the high concession prices,” Smith said.

They know there’s nothing like that gameday experience but they feel happy that the race is back on.

“I’m looking forward to getting to watch NASCAR on TV again,” Smith said.

