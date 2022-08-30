Wilkesboro, NC — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. made a pit stop at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway this morning for testing and a Q&A with race fans.

Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway tomorrow night.

The race will mark the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first late model stock car start since 1997 and his first race at North Wilkesboro since 1995.

Driving a car painted in the throwback bright green Sun Drop paint scheme, Junior says there will be butterflies when he climbs behind the wheel.