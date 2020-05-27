Earhart Campground to open for race fans, but with COVID measures

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — While there won’t be any fans in the stands at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, the Earhart Campground next door will be open to campers.

The campground will open this Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Cheddar’s 300 Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500 Cup Series race.

Campground officials say they decided to open after receiving calls and messages from race fans, but there will be COVID-19 measures in place.

“We’re going to have people set up, spaced out further apart than normal for campsites and for parking,” said Ashley Earhart Thornsberry. “We’re going to be taking extra measures in our shower facility for cleaning, and having stalls closed off.”

Most campsites will be available on a first-come first-serve basis, but some are reservation only.

Both races are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

