BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The green flag is still months away from dropping on the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this fall. However, Goodyear is already working on some new tires for the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

Bristol Motor Speedway was the site of a tire test on Tuesday, as a trio of teams, representing all three manufacturers got some time on the track.

Ryan Blaney (Team Penske Ford), Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing Chevy) and Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) took a spin on a handful of new Goodyear tires.

Despite dodging some spotty showers throughout the day, the drivers enjoyed the assignment on such an iconic track.

“It’s good to do these, especially the good ones,” driver of the No. 12 Mustang Ryan Blaney said. “You know, trying out all different tires, kind of giving feedback, listening to those folks, telling us what’s different, what kind of they’re working on I enjoyed doing it. And then a place like Bristol, you know, has its challenges.”

“We’re not here to set the track record today,” driver of the No. 1 Chevy Camaro Ross Chastain said. “We’re here to gather the information. So, it’s cool to make changes in the car, try different tires for Goodyear.”

“Some don’t feel much different, but they’re built different and some are built different and they feel different. So for me, I’ve done a few of these tire tests in my career, and it’s an evolution learning.”

NASCAR’s Cup Series returns to action this weekend in Nashville for the Ally 400 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.