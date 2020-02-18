Driver Ryan Newman rushed to hospital after horrific wreck at Daytona

1  of  3
Racing

by: WFLA, AP

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a wild finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a scary ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.

Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames.

FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.

