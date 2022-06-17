Tri-Cities, TN — Appalachian league baseball tonight featured the Doughboys hosting the Flyboys and everyone is so nice there.

ETSU infielder Ashton King was in the game tonight and he slaps a single into right field, after an error on the throw King would advance to 2nd.

A few batters later Ethan Payne the Tennessee Volunteer rips this pitch over the wall in the right field for a 2-run homerun…Doughboys led 9-5.

Doughboys get the win tonight 10-5

###

Tonight in Elizabethton the River Riders were hosting the Kingsport Axmen.

The River Riders Harrison Rodgers had a good defensive game here he scoops and then does a 360 off the Ples White grounder for the throw to 1st for the out

Same inning Rodgers playing both 3rd and shortstop heck of a play when comes across to snag the grounder by Logan Sutton to throw the runner out at first.

River Riders put the first run on the board Cayden Phillips grounds out to shortstop…Rodgers would come to score and it was 1-0 in the 2nd

Axmen won. 15-7