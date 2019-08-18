Denny Hamlin wins night race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pole-winner Denny Hamlin won the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota started first and swapped the lead several times with Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet until a crash on lap 81 sent Hamlin out of the top 10.

Hamlin clawed his way back and in the final laps passed Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Toyota, the final lead change of the race.

DiBenedetto, who lead most of the final 50 laps, was vying for his first Monster Energy Cup Series Win.

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 17: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The victory at Bristol marks Hamlin’s fourth win of the season.

