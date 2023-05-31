Bristol, TN — The historic Bristol Dragway held the fifth annual Thunder Valley Celebrity Drag Challenge, which provides the official kick-off to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals (June 9-11) activities and the guy that drew the short straw was defending Top Fuel race champion Justin Ashley.

The defending NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Top Fuel winner is also in the top five in NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Top Fuel championship points standings, he was in town to give the media some driving tips.

The New Yorker considers Bristol a home town track since he can remember coming here as a kid when his dad was behind the wheel of a pro modified car, so that’s why winning last year was so special.

“One thing that’s especially significant about coming here is the sound, the way the track is situated in between the mountains, it just sounds different. There’s a special echo about it. And when you’re talking about cars that over 12,000 horsepower, the sound matters. So when you come here, it’s exciting, it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s fast. There’s certain specialty races like Indianapolis, like Gainesville, Florida, but Bristol drag away.The thunder of our Nationals definitely is in contention for that number one spot. We absolutely love coming here as a group and it is so, so significant. When you get a chance to hold one of these while he’s here at the end of the day.”

And yours truely made it all the way to the finals, but was dusted in the championship round by a person from the competing station who will remain nameless….However this old man did have the fastest reaction time, thanks to the track it was a lot of fun.