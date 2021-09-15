Defending NASCAR Champion Chase Elliott Thinks Bristol is a Bucket List Track

Bristol, TN — NASCAR drivers will start to arrive on Thursday for the Bristol Motor Speedway tripleheader. And defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott calls this one of his favorite race weekends of the season.

Elliott who remembers coming to Bristol as a kid to watch his father race has always considered the world’s fastest half-mile oval as one of his favorite tracks… The sport’s reigning Most Popular Driver, earned his first NASCAR All-Star Race win at Bristol last season and now he urges those who have not seen a race to make Bristol part of your bucket list.

“The Bristol race is always my favorite event it’s an event I would tell a close friend to go see like you have to go see this race before I don’t have a chance to be there anymore even if I’m not there go and enjoy a race just a great event a lot of energy I’m glad it’s in the playoffs I’m glad it’s a cut off race and just glad to go to East TN and enjoy hopefully a dry Saturday night in Bristol.”

It was also announced today Bristol Motor Speedway will host a pair of night races showcasing the premier stock car circuit in 2022.

One will be in its popular dirt configuration on Easter weekend, Sunday night, April 17, and the other will be its all-concrete setup as host of a round of the NASCAR Playoffs on Saturday night, September 17.