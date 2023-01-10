BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half a decade has passed since the driver who coined the phrase, “It’s Bristol, Baby!” raced at the Last Great Coliseum, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the speedway in September.

A release from Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) states that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 15. The NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy during the evening race.

“I love the high banks of Bristol,” said Earnhardt Jr. in the release. “When I was a little boy and watched dad race, out of all the races when I was a kid, the Bristol Night Race was the one I didn’t want to miss. It’s just electric there and I would always beg dad to go to that race.”

Earnhardt Jr. last raced at BMS in 2017, when he drove in both the Cup and Xfinity Series races during Race Week.

After driving Friday night, Earnhardt Jr. will also work as a race analyst during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday.

To purchase tickets for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, click here.