Dale Earnhardt, Jr. makes an appearance at the Nashville Fairground Raceway

Nashville, TN — NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. this morning gave the folks at the Nashville Fairground speedway more incentive to drop the green flag for Xfinity series racing.

Earnhardt, who retired as a full-time driver in 2017, races once each year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He announced earlier this week he would race this year at Richmond Speedway on Sept. 11, but today said he would switch his annual race to Nashville Fairgrounds if NASCAR returns with an Xfinity Series event.

Earnhardt jr. has history here- he took his first laps at this speedway in a late model stock car in 1996 and instantly fell in love with it.

It’s been awhile since NASCAR has hosted a cup series here, but Earnhardt says this is the perfect time to bring it back, adding another exciting short track to the schedule.

DALE EARNHARDT, JR. “This is our home right we feel like we belong here and we feel like we fit together really well and we hope they would feel the same way about the product that would be here, our races here. To add another short track to the fairgrounds makes a lot of sense to me and it’s becoming more and more a reality.”>