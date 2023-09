BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Join News Channel 11 tonight at 7 p.m. for Trackside at Bristol!

Before the green flag waves at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, News Channel 11 will give viewers a special behind-the-scenes look at Race Week.

Hear from drivers and NASCAR legends ahead of the Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Trackside at Bristol will stream on WJHL.com and air on both News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at 7 p.m. Friday.