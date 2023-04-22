BRISTOL, Tenn. — YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is making his much-anticipated return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 22. This time, he’s bringing his friends and they are going to get dirty.

McFarland, who wowed the BMS crowd last summer with his Bristol 1000 Crown Vic race and intense Burnout Competition, is returning to the dirt-transformed version of Bristol for the Inaugural Danger Ranger on Dirt. The event will feature McFarland and his friends racing on the Bristol dirt in Ford Ranger pickup trucks and is sponsored by Bully Dog, Nitto Tire and RoadActive Suspension.

McFarland has hosted Danger Ranger races on asphalt and concrete in the past but never on a dirt surface.

The event is also going to feature the Midwest Dirt Series Compacts All-Star Invitational race. Defending Series champ Allen Hite and his rivals Nick Jenema, Mike Currier, Chace Willard and Nick Williams, along with Cleetus McFarland in the No. 4 compact and several others, will lead a full field of the very best Midwest Dirt Series Compacts to the green flag in this All-Star Invitational race.

Tickets for Cleetus McFarland’s Danger Ranger on Dirt event are on sale, $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Parking passes are available on BMS property for $10 while supplies lasts. To purchase tickets online, please click here, or call the BMS Ticket Sales center at (866) 415-4158.

Danger Ranger on Dirt Event Schedule

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Pit Gate Open 9 a.m.

Drivers Meeting Noon

Spectator Gates Open at 1 p.m.

Pit Party 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Concourse at Gates 6 and 7)

Racing Activities 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 p.m. – Midwest Compacts Qualifying

5:35 p.m. — Danger Ranger Qualifying

7 p.m. – Midwest Compacts Feature race (40 cars, 30 laps)

8 p.m. – Danger Ranger Feature race (30 trucks, 50 laps)

9 p.m. – Demo Drags