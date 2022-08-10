Bristol, TN — And motorsports fans – get ready – because Cleetus McFarland and his crew are coming to town in just a few weeks time … As Bristol Motor Speedway will host an event known as Cleetus and Cars.

McFarland is a race car driver and YouTube personality with more than 3 million subscribers… He and his team are bringing a whole bunch of stuff to the World’s Fastest Half Mile … From a burnout contest on Friday night … to Saturday’s Stadium Super Truck exhibition and 100 lap race – featuring moded Crown Victorias … McFarland says there’s a little bit of something for everyone … And to do it in such a historic place as Bristol Motor Speedway – it’s part of the reason he says “the job” never gets old.

“The driver’s list is insane. I mean, from guys with 15 million subscribers on YouTube – all the way to, just professional drivers in motorsports. We invite a huge community of different variations of motorsport and bring them together. It’s kind of one of those deals where we developed it by thinking – ‘What would be the most fun thing we could come up with?’ And racing with your buddies in a bunch of disposable police cars for 100 laps on a banked oval. I mean, it couldn’t be any better.”

Saturday September 3rd and Sunday September 4th … Cleetus and his crew will be in Bristol … tickets are on sale now