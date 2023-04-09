BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christopher Bell held onto first place throughout the final stage of the Food City Dirt Race to win his first victory of the season Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bell never relinquished the lead position despite the best efforts of Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick.

Reddick finished second followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Briscoe.

After the race, Bell did a “Polish victory lap” around the track in honor of Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki. April 1 marked 30 years since Kulwicki and three others were killed when their plane crashed near Blountville.

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 09: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Power Stack Toyota, takes the checkered flag under caution to win the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 09, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Pole-winner Kyle Larson won the first stage but his night ended in the final stage when Ryan Preece ran into him on the front stretch, which ended with Larson spinning into the Turn 1 wall. Larson had run into Preece earlier in the race.

Tyler Reddick won the second stage.

Joey Logano, who dominated Saturday night’s Truck Series race, did not finish the race due to mechanical problems.

Sunday’s race marked the third NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt at Bristol. Logano won the first one in 2021 and Kyle Busch won last year’s.

Race Results – Food City Dirt Race