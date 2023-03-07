KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first race at Bristol in this 2023 NASCAR season is coming up fast – now just over a month away. However, the season itself is underway.

One of the biggest storylines of a busy offseason in racing was the move of longtime driver, Kyle Busch, to Richard Childress Racing.

The new relationship already seems to be paying dividends on both sides. Busch wasted no time driving into victory lane this year, after powering his way to a win in the Pala Casino 400 out in California two Sundays ago.

On Tuesday night, Richard Childress was in Kingsport for the Distinguished Citizens Dinner, which serves as a fundraiser for the Sequoia Council Boys Scouts of America.

He spoke on Busch’s fast start to the year, while expressing his desire to see his driver take the checkered flag many more times over the next few months.

“We’re planning on it being the first of many, for sure,” Childress told NewsChannel 11. “Kyle Busch is probably the greatest talent out there today. He’s so misunderstood. He’s Kyle Busch – we want him to stay Kyle Busch. We want to see him be the guy he is that can go out there and win races.”

“Kyle does so much for so many other people – that people have no idea what all he does,” he continued. “So, I’m just honored to have him on the team.”

Childress went on to say that Busch’s driving force to win races reminds him of another all-time great and former RCR driver – Dale Earnhardt. However, Childress was careful not to compare the two.

“Dale Earnhardt was Dale Earnhardt,” he said. “Kyle Busch is Kyle Busch.”