Bristol, TN — Spire Motorsports announced tonight 2020 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Chase Elliott will pilot the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elliott has never finished better than 3rd at the last great coliseum, other than his victory in the non-points All-Star race in that same year.

Elliott who raced on dirt before the Atlanta race did it more for fun, rather than prep for Bristol…

While many think Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are more traditional dirt racers, Elliott doesn’t think they have an edge when it comes to Bristol

“Joey is a good driver and no surprise he won the race he’s about asphalt as a guy as it gets so and he was able to figure it out it does kind of show it was a bit of its own animal and might have catered to your typical dirt habits at that race last year now this year may be different.”