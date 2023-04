(WJHL) — Chase Elliott will be back in his race car for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville after he was sidelined for several races due to an injury.

Elliott announced his return Wednesday on Twitter.

“See y’all at Martinsville,” he wrote.

Elliott missed six races after suffering a broken leg in a snowboarding accident.

The NOCO 400 at Martinsville will get underway at 3 p.m. Sunday.