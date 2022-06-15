Bristol, TN — Back in its normal spot on Father’s Day Weekend, the NHRA Camping World Series is set to return to one of the ultimate destinations in drag racing for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway on June 17-19

So if you have the need for speed then the Bristol Drag way is the place to be… Pro Stock Motorcycle which debuted last year to rave reviews returns and Pro Stock is back at Bristol for the first time since 2018.

Combined with the incredible action from the 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines in Top Fuel and Funny Car……..Defending funny car champion Ron Capps says there is no feeling like roaring down the fan-favorite facility located in the Northeast Tennessee mountain.

<“There is no other race track where you fire off and the grandstands are so close here you don’t get as close to the action at other places the grandstands are as good as any race track but as a driver, you down there at 3.8 seconds over 300 mph and you his the parachute to shut off and then you hear this firework of noise echoing in the hills in the shutdown area and you never hear that and the first run every driver gets out on Friday night because he things something blew up because you hear all of this noise and you forget you are in Thunder Valley so it’s unique and scary but you sort of getting used to it.”