BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ron Capps continued his Funny Car dominance at Bristol Dragway, winning the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals for a record sixth time on Sunday.

The new team owner powered his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Supra to the quickest run of each round and then ultimately took the victory over veteran racer Tim Wilkerson’s LRS Ford Mustang in the final round. In the final, Capps covered the distance with a winning performance of 3.984 seconds at 324.36 mph to cross the finish line in front of Wilkerson, who trailed with a 4.075 at 315.86.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) joined Capps as winners of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event in Northeast Tennessee.