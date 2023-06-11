BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The world’s fastest NHRA drivers had to out-run their competition, as well as Mother Nature on Sunday at Bristol Dragway. But, even a bit of wet weather couldn’t damper the elimination rounds of the Thunder Valley Nationals.

Veteran Ron Capps added to his already storied career with a seventh-career Funny Car championship in Bristol. He defeated Alexis DeJoria with a scorching time of 3.998 seconds at 325.45 miles per hour.

“This is probably the most demanding racetrack there is to drive in a funny car,” Capps said afterwards. “I think anybody will tell you that. So, I probably cost us a couple of qualifying runs. I just couldn’t hang on to the car and keep it in the middle. And thankfully, I got my act together on Sunday.”

In Top Fuel, Antron Brown raced into the final to face Justin Ashley. But, it was Ashley that claimed the weekend sweep, winning with a pass of 3.718 seconds at 336.49 miles per hour.

“We came in with that objective to to leave with all the wins,” Ashley said, after winning the weather-delayed New England Nationals on Saturday night. “But, it’s not an easy thing to accomplish. But, they got it done today.”

In the Pro Stock division, Erica Enders returned to the winner’s circle on Sunday night. The JHG Camaro driver topped Deric Kramer with a time of 6.680 seconds and a speed of 204.08 miles per hour.

“I will say that I believe that we are back, but I’m not going to do any shot-calling in here,” she said. “I’m going to let our scoreboard talk and we’ll just walk the walk.”

Perhaps the biggest upset of the night came on the bikes, as Steve Johnson took down Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader, Gaige Herrera. Johnson grabbed his first win of the year with a 7.174 second pass and a speed of 158.63 miles per hour.

“We had a little quick little meeting,” Johnson said after the final. “What do you want to do with timing, or do this and talk about jetting and moving the wheel and all this stuff. It’s like we just got to throw the kitchen sink. So Jack went in to get the sink and he came back and said, ‘we don’t have one.'”

The NHRA will take Father’s Day weekend off this year, before returning to action at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Competition begins on Thursday, June 22.