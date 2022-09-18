BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 500 laps, eleven caution flags and six different race leaders, Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang took the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

“It’s been number one on the list for a really long time,” Buescher said after the race. “I absolutely love this race track.”

For the third-consecutive Cup Series Round of 16 Playoff Race, a driver not in the field won the event.

Buescher admits there might have been some good luck involved in his victory, as a number of drivers suffered technical issues with their cars throughout the night. But, the win amounted to more than just luck.

The No. 17 and his team had turned in nine Top-10 finishes prior to their run in Thunder Valley this season, so this is a result Buescher felt was coming.

“I think that we knew we’ve had a ton of different winners this year and we’ve been really close – been fighting hard to get here,” he said. “We’ve had a great summer and a little bad luck – we didn’t have any of that tonight. We had some good fortune, some good execution and a fast race car – and got to park in victory lane.”

“Just so excited right now – this is one I’ve had circled for a really long time and if there was going to be one this year to get – this is it,” he continued.

The Cup Series Round of 12 picks up at Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday, September 25.