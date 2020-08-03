Bubba Wallace offered part ownership by Richard Petty Motorsports in potential contract

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a report in Forbes Magazine, Richard Petty Motorsports offered team driver Bubba Wallace an ownership stake in the organization. RPM team owner Andrew Murstein confirmed this to Forbes.

The organization has made it clear of their intentions to keep Wallace after this season, which the offer of part ownership represents. Wallace’s contract ends after this season.

Wallace has grown into one of the faces of the sports, especially in recent months with his courage in the fight against racial injustice. After racing in his #43 car with a full Black Lives Matter wrap, Wallace has led the push for NASCAR to be more inclusive and eventually ban confederate flags and symbols from the sport.

An ownership stake is a huge piece in negotiations to keep Wallace, since that has rarely been seen in the sport. Jeff Gordon notably signed a lifetime contract with Hendrick Motorsports which includes ownership in the team.

Wallace has not yet earned a win at the Cup Series level, but has seen his average finish increase this season.