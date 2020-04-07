Bruton Smith to be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

LOUDON, NH – JULY 15: Speedway Motorsports Inc. owner and CEO Bruton Smith speaks to the media during a press conference at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, 2011 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bruton Smith, regarded as the man who transformed Bristol Motor Speedway into the iconic racing venue that it is today, will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The speedway announced Tuesday that Smith, executive chairman of Speedway Motorsports, will be inducted during a ceremony in Nashville on June 27.

Smith’s company purchased the half-mile oval and quarter-mile dragstrip in 1996. Under Speedway Motorsports, the track was turned into a modern-day coliseum that can seat more than 150,000.

SEE ALSO » Burton, Earnhardt Jr., Edwards headline NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.

In addition to BMS, Speedway Motorsports also owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

SEE ALSO » It’s Bristol Baby! From cow pasture to ‘Last Great Colosseum’