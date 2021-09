BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: A general view from the grandstands of car racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time, Bristol Motor Speedway will host two NASCAR Cup Series night races in 2022.

Dirt will return to the speedway for the Food City Dirt Race on Easter night, Sunday, April 17. The spring race, which has historically been a day race, will take place at night instead.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, will continue to be part of the NASCAR Playoffs.

This season’s Food City Dirt Race at BMS was a sellout.