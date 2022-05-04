Charlotte, NC — NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023. It will be a three-person group along with Southwest Virginia native Mike Helton who was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Helton is easily one of the most familiar faces and names in the NASCAR community. The first person outside the France family to be named NASCAR President (in 2000), he started his leadership career with the sport back in 1980 and now serves as Vice Chairman of NASCAR. Helton, 68, is a graduate of John Battle High School. And his nearly five-decade-long career in the sport has been spent working in a wide variety of jobs.

2003 NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth raced over 18 full-time seasons and quietly filled his trophy cases, conquering every major milestone on the Cup Series schedule including two Daytona 500s, the Southern 500, Coca-Cola 600, and the All-Star Race. His 39 Cup wins tie for 21st on the all-time list and includes wins at 19 of the 23 tracks at which he competed more than once.

Kenseth was consistently in championship contention – he made the Playoffs in 13 of 14 seasons and finished runner-up twice.