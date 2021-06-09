Bristol, TN — Next weekend the Bristol Motor Speedway will host the youtube sensation Dude Perfect show, “Chaos at the Colosseum.” This popular sports, comedy, and entertainment group from Frisco, Texas will make a special live appearance at BMS on Friday, June 18th and there are still good tickets on sale.

JERRY CALDWELL”We are thrilled it’s going to be a tremendous show having Dude perfect here a lot fun zany antics of them acting up and competitions against each other is what you are going to see will be playing on the backstretch here it’s a great show and will be a lot of sun.”

DREW BEDARD”Monster truck,drift cars freestyle motocross and of course Dude Perfect the 5 guys are going to be here staring in the show and commenting on everything that’s apart of it and then you are going to fireworks and pyro it’s going to be a blast.”>