Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Spring Food City race on a dirt surface

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 30, 2020) – As part of Bristol Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, a throwback challenge will be issued to the Gladiators in the NASCAR Cup Series by The Last Great Colosseum as the iconic half-mile bullring in Northeast Tennessee will be transformed into a state-of-the-art dirt racing facility for the Food City race on March 28.

The event will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on dirt in the sport’s modern era. The last time the Cup Series held a race on dirt was at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1970, won by Richard Petty.

It will be the third time that BMS will transform into a dirt facility, as the track converted to dirt to host the World of Outlaws in 2000 and 2001.