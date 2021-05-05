Bristol Motor Speedway talks renovations at the Nashville Fairground Speedway

Nashville, TN — This morning Bristol executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell was at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to discuss some of the renovations Bristol would like to make to the track.

Bristol has entered a letter of intent with Nashville and the Fair board to bring better racing and not more racing to the 0.596-mile track, however, the goal is to bring a cup back to the Fairgrounds for the first time since 1984.

JERRY CALDWELL “We want to protect local racing we want to make sure that is an important piece of that because it’s a tremendous history and kind of the roots of this place we believe we can make it a better situation for everyone and also look to bring in a NASCAR race as one of those dates.”