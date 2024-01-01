BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racing legend Cale Yarborough, known for his grit as a driver, passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday.

Speedway Motorsports, the owner and operator of Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), released a statement on Yarborough’s death.

“The NASCAR family lost another legend today. Whenever you heard the name Cale Yarborough, you immediately thought “tough” and “competitor”. During his era he was a threat to win every week and a true NASCAR Hall of Famer in every sense of the title. RIP, Cale and prayers for your family.” Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President & CEO

At BMS, Yarborough made history in 1973 by leading every single lap of the Southeastern 500, which became the Food City 500 in later years.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France also issued a statement Sunday, calling Yarborough “one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen.”

Yarborough was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. Yarborough won 83 races throughout his career, tying Jimmie Johnson for the sixth-most in Cup Series history.

Johnson said in a social media post it was an honor to be tied with Yarborough, whom he called his childhood hero.

Richard Petty was also among the other titans of racing who offered their condolences over social media following Yarborough’s passing.