BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway officials may announce the date of the next spring dirt night race during race week next week.

The speedway has said that another dirt race at night will happen again in the spring.

Speedway officials said Friday that they may have a date to announce by the time the upcoming race weekend is over.

Race week kicks off on Thursday with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Series doubleheader on Thursday, followed by Xfinity Series’ Food City 300 on Friday, and the Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday.

It’s the perfect time to announce the next race dates, according to speedway officials.

“So we feel like it’s going to be next week during our race week,” said Drew Bedard, vice president of marketing. “Which will be exciting because we will be able to tell fans you know the exact dates that you’re coming back for next year.”

According to Fox Sports, the viewership for the Easter Sunday Food City Dirt Race in April peaked at 4.5 million viewers.