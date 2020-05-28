Bristol Motor Speedway cleaning and sanitizing before Xfinity and Cup series races

Bristol, TN — The Bristol Motor Speedway was working hard today making sure the Last Great Coliseum would be ready for two races this weekend.

BMS crews were hard at work cleaning and sanitizing the infield press rooms, working on colossus the world’s largest outdoor 4-sided center-supported video screen. Checking on the lights even though the start time on Sunday will be around 3:30. Porta-potties and tents also put in place for the drivers and crews on Sunday and Monday.

“Things are shaping up here at Bristol and we are excited to get the cars back here on the high banks this weekend we know it comes with great responsibility and to ensure the safety of the competitors and the community that’s why we have been hard at work cleaning and sanitizing and working through our protocols with NASCAR there has been tremendous cooperation within the company and with NASCAR going through the extra steps, says Jerry Caldwell executive vice president and general manager of BMS.”