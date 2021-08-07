Bristol Chevy Show continuing at BMS over weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thunder Valley’s Bristol Chevy Show marks one of the largest Chevy Shows on the calendar, and the racing and thrills continues throughout the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fans should expect edge-of-your-seat excitement featuring fast machines such as Pro Mods, Jet Cars and more.

Tickets are available at the gate. This weekend’s schedule is as follows:

Saturday, August 7

Gates open / participant parking 7:30 a.m.

Car show registration 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Racer tech inspection 8 a.m.

Racer time trials 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Car show judging 10:30 a.m.

Saturday bracket race 1 p.m.

Car Show Series Special Awards 4 p.m.

Pro Show 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Gates Open/Participant Parking 8 a.m.

Racer Tech Inspection 8 a.m.

Car Show Registration 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Racers for Christ Chapel Service 8:30 a.m.

Racer Time Trials 9 a.m. – noon

Car Show Judging Seminar 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Bracket Race 12:30 p.m.

Car Show Series Event Awards 4 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.