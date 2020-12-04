BMS to host Bristol Dirt Nationals ahead of NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway announced a new event that will take place a week before next March’s Food City Dirt Race.

Super Late Models and other dirt racing classes will be featured in the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals which will take place March 15–20.

The half-mile concrete track will be transformed into a dirt track for the NASCAR spring race, which will occur March 27–28. It will be NASCAR’s first dirt race in more than 50 years, according to the speedway.

It won’t be the first time the track has been buried under dirt, as the speedway hosted World of Outlaws and Super Late Model events in 2000 and 2001.

The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be live-streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR apps under the monthly subscription option.

Additional details, including ticketing camping, and participant pricing information, will be announced by the speedway in the coming days.